2018 record: 10-4, 7-2 Pac-12
Coach: Chris Petersen (sixth year)
Sked or alive? The schedule sets up nicely for the Huskies, who are breaking in a new QB and several new defensive starters. The first road game isn’t until Sept. 21 against BYU. The only other road game against a fringe top-25 team comes two weeks later against Stanford. UW gets Oregon, Utah and Washington State at home.
Why they’re here: It’s entirely possible that QB Jacob Eason – the former five-star recruit who transferred from Georgia – will be better than steady but unspectacular predecessor Jake Browning. Even without Myles Gaskin, you know UW will run the ball. You also know Petersen will retool the defense. Maybe it’ll take a little time to click, but the Huskies have the stuff to repeat as Pac-12 champs.