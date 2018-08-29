Last year: Second in Pac-12 North, lost in Fiesta Bowl (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12)
This week: at No. 9 Auburn (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta), 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: Jake Browning wasn't flashy in 2017 — he was eighth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game. Granted, his accuracy was off the charts and he enters 2018 with three years of starter's experience under his belt. Its safe to say Browning is poised to be one of the league's best signal-callers as a senior, to go along with one of the nation's most potent defensive fronts. The Huskies return nine starters from a defense that led the Pac-12 a year ago. Washington is the conference's best chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff this year.