In another of national attention given to Tucson's food scene, the Washington Post gave a nod to three of Tucson's well-known eateries.
In the travel column titled "Where to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in Tucson," John Briley writes that "if you’re seeking real Mexican food or innovative American chefs, fear not. You won’t leave disappointed."
For breakfast, he recommends Prep & Pastry for the locally sourced dishes and pastries. For lunch, Boca Tacos y Tequila, where he tells readers to try a sampling of the restaurant's 100 brands of tequila. And last but not least, finish it off with phyllo-wrapped chicken at 47 Scott.
