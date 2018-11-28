Last week: Lost to No. 16 Washington, 28-15
Bowl projection: Valero Alamo Bowl
We said it: “Mike Leach says four of his quarterbacks could conceivably start in Week 1. That decision may very well determine if it’s a rebuild year — or if Wazzu makes a fourth straight bowl game.”
Anthony Gordon, Trey Tinsley and Cammon Cooper. Ring a bell? How about Gardner Minshew? That was the four-man race for the starter’s job in Pullman before the season kicked off. The latter could have walked away from football after graduating from East Carolina. He could have played second fiddle to Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama, where he committed after starting just five games and appearing in 10 as a senior at ECU. But Leach had already put into play one of the more remarkable stories of the 2018 college football season. Leach outrecruited Alabama with a simple question: Do you want to be a backup at Alabama or do you want to lead the nation in passing? Minshew will be standing next to Tagovailoa after all — when the two meet in New York next weekend for the Heisman Trophy presentation.