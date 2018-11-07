Last week: Beat Cal, 19-13
This week: at Colorado, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Gardner Minshew’s high hopes for a Heisman Trophy took a bit of a dip Saturday, when the Cougars scored a last-minute touchdown to knock off lowly Cal in Pullman. But Minshew threw for 334 yards and completed at least 35 passes for the sixth time in nine games. The grad transfer’s high volume in Mike Leach’s offense should be plenty to at least get him to New York at the end of the season. ESPN’s Heisman Watch has Minshew in fourth place, behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and West Virginia’s Will Grier. The Washington State quarterback has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 3,517 yards, both better figures than all three signal-callers presumably ahead of him in the Heisman race. Minshew’s quest for the sport’s highest honor — not to mention the College Football Playoff — lives on.