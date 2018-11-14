Last week: Beat Colorado, 31-7
This week: vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Saturday's win wasn't as glamorous as past ones. The Cougars led just 10-7 at the half, but Gardner Minshew and the country’s No. 20 defense pulled away in the second half. A lot of the focus of late has been on Minshew’s Heisman Trophy surge, and he currently sits pretty decisively in fourth place among ESPN experts. But this Cougars defense can’t be overlooked anymore. WSU's additioin of former Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys as defensive coordinator could go down as the unsung hire of the year. In his six seasons at Minnesota, the Gophers’ defense jumped from 98th in the country defensively to 21st. He’s having similar success in the Pac-12; Washington state finished last season ranked 59th in total defense.