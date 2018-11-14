Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew points to the scoreboard to call for a review of his run that was ruled for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Washington State won 31-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Last week: Beat Colorado, 31-7

This week: vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Saturday's win wasn't as glamorous as past ones. The Cougars led just 10-7 at the half, but Gardner Minshew and the country’s No. 20 defense pulled away in the second half. A lot of the focus of late has been on Minshew’s Heisman Trophy surge, and he currently sits pretty decisively in fourth place among ESPN experts. But this Cougars defense can’t be overlooked anymore. WSU's additioin of former Minnesota head coach Tracy Claeys as defensive coordinator could go down as the unsung hire of the year. In his six seasons at Minnesota, the Gophers’ defense jumped from 98th in the country defensively to 21st. He’s having similar success in the Pac-12; Washington state finished last season ranked 59th in total defense.