Last week: Beat Arizona, 69-28
This week: vs. No. 18 Washington, 6:30 p.m. Friday
It took all of 15 minutes for this one to get out of hand; a red-hot Arizona team desperate for bowl eligibility? Ho-hum. Gardner Minshew made it look like a game of backyard football. The Cougars are thankful for their Heisman Trophy candidate — who experts still have ranked third in the trophy’s race despite his (cough, cough) seven touchdowns last weekend — and a head coach, Mike Leach, with a knack for fake mustaches and winning. Washington State’s 36 wins with Leach since the start of 2015 are second in the conference only to the 37 by both Stanford and Washington. We don’t have to hype it up much: The winner of the Apple Cup this week will advance to the Pac-12 championship game and have a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl.