Last week: Beat Wyoming, 41-19
This week: San Jose State, 8 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: All Gardner Minshew has to do is succeed the Pac-12 all-time leading passer. No big deal, right? The senior won’t match the success of Luke Falk, but coach Mike Leach showed he has no problem treating the quarterbacks the same, as Minshew completed 38 of 57 passes for 319 yards in Wazzu’s win over Wyoming. Minshew let it fly on 73 percent of Washington State’s 78 offensive snaps. The quarterback spread the love, too — four WSU receivers made at least five receptions, with James Williams’ 10 leading the way. Still, Minshew didn’t seem entirely comfortable throwing the ball downfield. The Cougars will look to keep him hot in their home opener.