Last year: Third in Pac-12 North, lost in Holiday Bowl (9-4, 6-3 Pac-12)
This week: at Wyoming, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: Our panel agrees: Mike Leach's Cougars will take a step back in 2018. Let's look at the reasoning. Washington State lost its leader and the league's all-time leading passer in quarterback Luke Falk, who's currently taking snaps with the Tennessee Titans. Leach also loses two starting offensive lineman and three leading tacklers, including consensus All-American Hercules Mata’afa. It seems like a rebuilding year for a team that's had three consecutive seasons of eight or more wins, ranking as high as No. 8 in the country a year ago. Still undecided on his quarterback, Leach says he has four eligible starts in Week 1. That decision may very well determine if it's a rebuild year — or if Wazzu makes a fourth straight bowl game.