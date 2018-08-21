Flight record: 9-4, 6-3 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Mike Leach (38-38 in 6 seasons at Washington State, 121-81 in 17 seasons overall)
Co-pilots: DC Tracy Claeys
Hub: Martin Stadium (35,117 capacity)
Itinerary: vs. Utah, Sept. 29; vs. Oregon, Oct. 20; vs. Washington, Nov. 23
Return visits: RB James Williams, WR Tay Martin, WR Renard Bell, OL Andre Dillard, OL Fred Mauigoa, DL Nnamdi Oguayo, LB Jahad Woods, LB Justus Rogers, DB Jalen Thompson
Lost baggage: QB Luke Falk, RB Jamal Morrow, OL Cody O'Connell, OL Cole Madison, DL Hercules Mata’afa, LB Daniel Ekuale
Flight plan: The Cougars have more question marks at quarterback than ever before during Leach’s tenure, with both graduation and tragedy affecting the team. Luke Falk is gone to the NFL, taking along with him the career yardage record. Midway through fall camp, Leach still hadn't chosen between juniors Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon, freshman Cammon Cooper and East Carolina graduate transfer Gardner Minshew.
Ground crew: How can you predict a Mike Leach running game? The Cougars are throw-heavy like a blanket store is throw-heavy, and Williams comes back after less than 400 yards.
Cloud 9: Wazzu has grown leaps and bounds on the defensive side over the last few years, a big reason the improved to nine wins. But nine wins again would be a shock, and seven is about the reasonable cap for the Cougs.