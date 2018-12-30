Record: 7-6
NET: 163
Kenpom: 159
Sagarin: 151
Worst loss: 95-90 to Montana State at Kennewick, Wash., on Dec. 9.
Best win: 94-80 over Rider at home on Dec. 17.
Storyline: The Cougs’ revolving door keeps spinning — bringing in standout freshman C.J. Elleby but losing standout guard Malachi Flynn last spring — while the bottom line is about the same.
Redeeming quality: Expected to rely heavily on 3-point shooting, the Cougars have actually been effective inside the arc, shooting 56.5 percent from two-point range and getting their shot blocked only 5.8 percent of the time.
Number: 30.9 – Percent of WSU shots taken by Robert Franks when he’s on the court.
Projection: The Cougs received Franks back from the NBA Draft pool after he was the Pac-12’s most improved player last season. So there’s that.
He said it: “I think all the teams still have work to do. Everybody’s adjusting to newness or guys who sat out last year. It’s just taken them some time but all of them are developing.”
— WSU coach Ernie Kent