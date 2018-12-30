Washington head coach Mike Hopkins yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 in Atlantic City, N.J. 

Record: 8-4

NET: 56

Kenpom: 52

Sagarin: 58

Worst loss: 68-66 to Minnesota at Vancouver, British Columbia, on Nov. 21.

Best win: 71-67 over Texas A&M at Vancouver, British Columbia on Nov. 20.

Storyline: Expectations rose considerably when the Huskies returned nearly everyone from a surprisingly strong debut under coach Mike Hopkins last season, but their nonconference play lacks a marquee win.

Redeeming quality: The 2-3 zone defense Hopkins brought with him from Syracuse continues to baffle opponents, being the 35th most efficient in Division I.

Number: 41.2 – Percent Washington opponents shoot from inside the 3-point line, the eighth lowest opponent percentage in Division I.

Projection: The Huskies’ experience, defense and conference schedule – they play ASU, UCLA, USC and UA only once each — suggests a strong run for the title.

He said it: “We tried to upgrade our conference schedule … We didn’t have that upset that we wanted but I feel we played well. You play those games to put yourself in a position to do better in the conference.”

— Hopkins