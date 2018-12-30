Record: 8-4
NET: 56
Kenpom: 52
Sagarin: 58
Worst loss: 68-66 to Minnesota at Vancouver, British Columbia, on Nov. 21.
Best win: 71-67 over Texas A&M at Vancouver, British Columbia on Nov. 20.
Storyline: Expectations rose considerably when the Huskies returned nearly everyone from a surprisingly strong debut under coach Mike Hopkins last season, but their nonconference play lacks a marquee win.
Redeeming quality: The 2-3 zone defense Hopkins brought with him from Syracuse continues to baffle opponents, being the 35th most efficient in Division I.
Number: 41.2 – Percent Washington opponents shoot from inside the 3-point line, the eighth lowest opponent percentage in Division I.
Projection: The Huskies’ experience, defense and conference schedule – they play ASU, UCLA, USC and UA only once each — suggests a strong run for the title.
He said it: “We tried to upgrade our conference schedule … We didn’t have that upset that we wanted but I feel we played well. You play those games to put yourself in a position to do better in the conference.”
— Hopkins