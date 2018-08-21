2017 record: 10-3, 7-2 Pac-12
Coach: Chris Petersen (fifth year)
Sked or alive? After feasting on cupcakes the previous two seasons, Washington faces a monumental test in Week 1: projected No. 9 Auburn in Atlanta. It’s not a stretch to say that game could decide whether the Pac-12 gets a spot at the table in the CFP. Two weeks later, UW opens league play at Utah.
Why they’re here: Washington is the class of the Pac-12. The Huskies have everything you could want: talent, experience, depth and a returning starter at QB in Jake Browning. They’re also well-coached. The question is whether UW truly belongs among the nation’s elite. We’ll find out soon enough.