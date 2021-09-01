 Skip to main content
'Wasn't sure then I could survive it all'

On the day of Sept 11 I was thinking about what I was going to wear to have lunch with my broker whose office was in the World Trade Center. I lived in Forest Hills section of Queens then. I tried calling his office but could not reach anyone. I cried for days. It took 10 days to hear from him. Everyone I knew was OK except 1 person who worked for the stockbrokers on the top floor. He was 36 with 2 small children. So much more happened to family and friends. It would take many pages to tell it all. My beautiful hometown was attacked but we all pulled together somehow. I wasn't sure then that I could survive it all. A week or so later a friend and I went down to see what we could see. I couldn't get the stink of death and destruction out of my eyes and nose for days. 

