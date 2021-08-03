Watch now: Pima County Attorney and local executives address deadly July 18 attacks in Tucson

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and members of her team held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to comment on the July 18 shootings and house fire that left four dead in Tucson.
Jacob “Jake” Dindinger, 20, had been working as an EMT for four months and hoped one day to become a firefighter.
Three people among the victims in last Sunday's attack - Jennifer Fells, Cory Saunders and Jacob Dindinger - shared one trait: a deep caring for others.
