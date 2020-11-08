Watch: Tucson firefighters battle building fire near downtown

Multiple Tucson Fire units responded to a 2-alarm fire on the 1000 block of South 6th Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters spent about an hour getting the fire under control, the Tucson Fire Department said in a tweet.

No one was inside the building and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

Tucsonan Kade Mislinski, a Santa Rosa Barrio resident and chef at Cafe Passe, recorded some of the action near his home and shared it with the Arizona Daily Star.

