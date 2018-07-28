History: Good or excellent ratings since 2013 but was placed on probation June 15 for running an unlicensed eatery and was warned by the county to shut it down or face possible legal action.
What the inspector saw: The bar — which is allowed to serve only prepackaged snack foods — had a sign out front advertising burgers and fries. Out back, a goat was living next to a makeshift outdoor kitchen that did not meet sanitary standards. Inside, a cat was crawling on tabletops. Insecticide labeled as unsafe to use near food was stored on top of a freezer and no one on site was certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: Passed a reinspection June 25 after voluntarily shutting down the kitchen and removing cat from the premises.
Comments: Could not be reached. No one answered the business phone number listed in county records and there was no voicemail.