3605 W. Cortaro Road, #105
History: Mainly excellent ratings for the last several years but received a needs improvement rating on June 21 followed by a failed re-inspection on July 2, a probationary rating on July 12 and another failed re-inspection on July 23.
What the inspector saw: Ongoing issues with hand-washing sink (third time); sink had no hot water; sink had no soap or paper towels; no test strips for sanitizing solution; no certified food protection manager; management failed to submit a timely written plan for fixing problems.
Follow-up: Passed a fourth re-inspection on Aug. 2.
Comments: Jose Quijada, the store's contact person for health inspections, said a failed water heater was replaced and other problems were corrected.