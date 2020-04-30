You are the owner of this article.
We’re all in this together—even if we’re apart

We know that it’s a weird time right now. Things seem to be changing faster than we can all keep up with. It’s hard to even know what day it is sometimes! Here at #ThisIsTucson, we’re working hard to provide some sense of normalcy while also keeping you informed on the various ways that COVID-19 is affecting the community we love.

 

Here are some ways we’re doing that:

 

Our best work is covering events and stories that bring the community of Tucson together—and right now that’s a challenge considering that we’re all apart. Still, the past few weeks have taught us that we are all in this together, and reminded us what a resilient and inspiring community we live in.

 

We will continue to work on stories about how to support local businesses, things to do when you’re at home, the effects of closures on schools and parents, and more. We also want to hear from you. How can we help? Fill out this form or send us a note at thisistucson@tucson.com.  

 

Reporting like this is made possible by readers like you. If you’re able to during this time, will you help us stay strong by becoming a member today?

 

Thank you for your support, and please stay safe.

 

Irene McKisson

Editor and co-founder

#ThisIsTucson

 

