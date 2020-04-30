We’re all in this together—even if we’re apart

Hi [-FIRSTNAME-],
We know that it’s a weird time right now. Things seem to be changing faster than we can all keep up with. It’s hard to even know what day it is sometimes! Here at #ThisIsTucson, we’re working hard to provide some sense of normalcy while also keeping you informed on the various ways that COVID-19 is affecting the community we love.
Here are some ways we’re doing that:
We showed you how to make, buy or find cloth face masks in Tucson.
We offered up a list of local places where you can find free food, discounts on meals, and other grocery resources.
And we rounded up 19 iconic Tucson dishes and recipes to make at home.
Our best work is covering events and stories that bring the community of Tucson together—and right now that’s a challenge considering that we’re all apart. Still, the past few weeks have taught us that we are all in this together, and reminded us what a resilient and inspiring community we live in.
We will continue to work on stories about how to support local businesses, things to do when you’re at home, the effects of closures on schools and parents, and more. We also want to hear from you. How can we help? Fill out this form or send us a note at thisistucson@tucson.com.
Reporting like this is made possible by readers like you.
Thank you for your support, and please stay safe.
Irene McKisson
Editor and co-founder
#ThisIsTucson
