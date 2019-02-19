DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:15 p.m and 7:50 beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7. $7. 203-8044.
All Right Now Dance Party with The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. March 1. $12.50. 529-1000.
Spring Dance-Fruhlingstanz — Fraternal Order of Police, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. The German-American Club of Tucson. 5:30-6:30 p.m. meals served for $8. Call for dinner reservation. Music by Peter Kron from 6:30-9:30 p.m. 5-9:30 p.m. March 2. $8. 299-8683.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. All levels welcome. 6:30 p.m. introductory lesson; 7 p.m. dancing music starts. 6:30-10 p.m. March 2. $10. 762-6707.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. March 5. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Rock and Roll All Night Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Vinyl Tap, classic rock covers from the 60's, 70's, and 80's. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. March 8. $12.50. 529-1000.