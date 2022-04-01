 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

