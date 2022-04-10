This evening in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity in Tucson on Sunday and Monday have prompted a fire weather watch.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high tempe…