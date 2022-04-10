Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.