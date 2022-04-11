 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning until MON 7:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

