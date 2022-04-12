Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.