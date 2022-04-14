This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
