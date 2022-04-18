Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. It looks like it …
Strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity in Tucson on Sunday and Monday have prompted a fire weather watch.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing wa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very …
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Te…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …