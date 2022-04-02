 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

