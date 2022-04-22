Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tucson. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.