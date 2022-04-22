This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tucson. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Tem…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very …
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, …
Strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity in Tucson on Sunday and Monday have prompted a fire weather watch.
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, th…