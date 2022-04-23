Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Generally clear. Low around 50F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
