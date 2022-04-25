Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tucson. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Tem…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, th…