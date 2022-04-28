For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
