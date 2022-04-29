Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
