Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.