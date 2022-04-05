Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.