Tucson Electric Power crews fix power lines at North Wilmot Road and East Golf Links Road on Wednesday after Tuesday’s big east-side storm. Rainy weather from Tropical Storm Lorena left some TEP customers without power.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson will begin drying out after Tuesday’s storm. The National Weather Service is calling for partly cloudy skies Thursday with a 30% chance of rain.

By Friday, expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves over the area and brings higher temperatures. The clear weather will continue through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s storm dropped 0.66 of an inch of rain at the Tucson International Airport, giving a little boost to the waning monsoon, which officially ends Monday, Sept. 30.