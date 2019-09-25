Tucson will begin drying out after Tuesday’s storm. The National Weather Service is calling for partly cloudy skies Thursday with a 30% chance of rain.
By Friday, expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves over the area and brings higher temperatures. The clear weather will continue through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Tuesday’s storm dropped 0.66 of an inch of rain at the Tucson International Airport, giving a little boost to the waning monsoon, which officially ends Monday, Sept. 30.