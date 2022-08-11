This evening in Tucson: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 8:36 PM MST until WED 11:45 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
