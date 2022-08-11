Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 8:36 PM MST until WED 11:45 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.