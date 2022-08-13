For the drive home in Tucson: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Tucson: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Mond…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at…
This evening in Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, thoug…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
For the drive home in Tucson: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Tucso…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though…