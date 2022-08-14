 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from SAT 7:06 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

