This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 9:15 PM MST until THU 12:15 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
