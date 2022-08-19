Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 10:22 PM MST until FRI 12:15 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.