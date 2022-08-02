Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
