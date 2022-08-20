 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from FRI 8:12 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News