This evening in Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from FRI 8:12 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Fore…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, tho…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are p…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…