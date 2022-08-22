Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 8:54 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.