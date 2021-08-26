 Skip to main content
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 106. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until FRI 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

