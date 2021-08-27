 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 101.12. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News