Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
