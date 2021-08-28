 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News