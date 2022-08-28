Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 8:14 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.