Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:25 PM MST until SAT 10:30 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

