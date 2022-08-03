 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

