Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.