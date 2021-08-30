Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 98.54. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

